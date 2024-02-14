NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has once again criticized US President Donald Trump while simultaneously acknowledging America's right to express dissatisfaction over the inadequate defense spending of its European allies. Stoltenberg's remarks came during a press conference preceding a meeting of defense ministers from NATO member countries in Brussels.

Responding to a journalist's inquiry, Stoltenberg emphasized the critical importance of solidarity within the NATO alliance, stressing that any perception of wavering commitment threatens the security of all members. He reiterated concerns raised by Trump, who recently warned an unnamed NATO leader that insufficient defense expenditure could embolden Russia.

Despite reiterating his critique of Trump's statements, Stoltenberg underscored the validity of the argument that European allies must shoulder a greater share of the defense burden. Drawing on insights from discussions with US lawmakers during a recent visit to the United States, Stoltenberg noted a positive trend of increased defense spending among NATO members.

Since 2014, NATO allies have collectively invested over 0 billion in defense, with a notable 11 percent growth in investments recorded in 2023. Stoltenberg highlighted the expectation for 18 NATO countries to meet the target of allocating 2 percent of their GDP to defense spending this year, a significant increase from just three countries meeting this threshold in 2014.

However, Stoltenberg stressed that the 2 percent benchmark represents the minimum requirement for member states. Discussions at the defense ministers' meeting also centered on ammunition production contracts worth billion and the construction of a new munitions plant in Germany.

Additionally, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, addressed the European Parliament on NATO's strategic interests in the Black Sea region, emphasizing the need for continued support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. While acknowledging challenges, Joanna expressed cautious optimism and underscored the importance of NATO's role in ensuring regional stability.