PM: Bulgaria Rises from Corruption Depths

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov made a bold declaration, asserting that Bulgaria has made significant strides in combating corruption, lifting itself from the depths of corruption that plagued its transition years. In a statement during a government meeting, Denkov highlighted the challenges of tackling corruption amidst what he described as "artificial scandals" aimed at stifling efforts to address the issue.

Denkov commenced the meeting by underscoring the successes achieved in the fight against corruption under his administration. He adamantly proclaimed that over the past eight months, Bulgaria has shed its reputation as a hotspot for corruption, marking a transformative period in the nation's governance.

The Prime Minister pointed to the disruption of entrenched corruption schemes and the implementation of transparency measures as key factors contributing to this progress. However, he acknowledged that these reforms have ruffled the feathers of vested interests, leading to intensified attacks on his government and targeted ministers. Denkov emphasized the need for steadfast commitment to combating corruption, particularly in light of recent events that underscored the stakes involved.

Against the backdrop of ongoing constitutional reforms and efforts to overhaul the judicial system, Denkov reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fostering accountability and eliminating impunity. He attributed these reforms to a fundamental shift in governance, reflecting a broader transformation in Bulgaria's political landscape.