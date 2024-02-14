The Russian parliament has embarked on proceedings to vote on the country's withdrawal from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) come February 21. This decision, coming amidst escalating tensions between Moscow and Western powers, underscores a deep-seated frustration within Russian leadership regarding what they perceive as the OSCE's lack of independence and politicization.

The discussion surrounding Russia's potential departure unfolded within the chambers of the Russian Duma, with the chairman emphasizing the necessity of severing ties with the OSCE until, in his words, "European parliamentarians come to their senses." Such sentiments echo longstanding grievances regarding what Moscow perceives as the organization's alignment with the geopolitical interests of Washington, rather than serving as an impartial arbiter of security and cooperation in the region.

This move towards withdrawal represents the culmination of a series of contentious episodes between Russia and the OSCE. Last year, Russia's decision to withhold financial contributions to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly served as an early indicator of the deteriorating relationship. Matters came to a head in November when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's attendance at a meeting in Skopje triggered a backlash, resulting in the boycott of the forum by six countries.