Man Wielding Ax Enters Sofia Sports School

Tension gripped the halls of the "General Vladimir Stoychev" sports school in Sofia as a man wielding an ax made a brazen entry, sending shockwaves through the community.

The alarming incident transpired following a dispute between a 7th-grade girl and an 8th-grade boy, escalating into a scene of chaos and fear. According to reports from BNT, the girl sustained minor injuries to her face during the altercation.

Thus, the girl's grandfather intervened, brandishing an ax as he stormed into the vice-principal's office.

The gravity of the situation became apparent when authorities received a distress signal around 10 o'clock, prompting a rapid response. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered two individuals on the premises, both of whom were promptly apprehended. One of the suspects was found in possession of the ax.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are piecing together the sequence of events that led to this disturbing incident.