Rocket Attack from Lebanon Hits Israeli Army Headquarters

Rockets launched from Lebanon struck the headquarters of the Israeli army's Northern Command, resulting in casualties and injuries. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, describing it as a barrage of "multiple launches" that targeted areas in the north, including a base near the border with Lebanon in Safed.

According to a statement from a hospital in Safed, eight people were injured in the attack, with one individual reported to be in critical condition. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the precariousness of the situation along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

This attack comes on the heels of reports indicating a French proposal aimed at easing tensions between Hezbollah, a Shiite group based in Lebanon, and Israel along their shared border. The proposal seeks to address the longstanding dispute between the two sides, which has intensified in the aftermath of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

For the past four months, both Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in a series of exchanges, with sporadic shelling exacerbating tensions along the border. The latest rocket attack underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further violence.