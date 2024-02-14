Borissov: Government Rotation Hinges on Denkov and Gabriel's Relationship

Politics | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Borissov: Government Rotation Hinges on Denkov and Gabriel's Relationship @Wikimedia Commons

The potential rotation of Bulgaria's government is contingent upon the working relationship between Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, stated GERB leader Boyko Borissov during a parliamentary session.

Addressing reporters, Borissov emphasized the importance of mutual understanding between Denkov and Gabriel, indicating that their compatibility would determine the feasibility of a government rotation. He underscored the need for harmony within the executive branch to ensure effective governance.

Commenting on recent developments, Borissov addressed concerns regarding the arrival of refugees via plane, expressing a firm stance against such occurrences. He highlighted the need for robust border control measures and praised the efforts of the Ministry of the Interior and the Border Police in improving security protocols.

Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS parliamentary group, voiced support for the government's continuity, emphasizing the country's stability. Peevski refrained from divulging further details but echoed Borissov's sentiment, awaiting Denkov and Gabriel's assessment before commenting on potential cabinet changes.

