Bulgaria Faces Surge in Phone Scams Targeting Elderly Population

Reports of phone scams are on the rise across Bulgaria, with recent months witnessing a notable increase in fraudulent calls, particularly targeting the elderly population, according to police analysis.

Chief Inspector Stefan Popov, head of the "Frauds" sector at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, revealed that since the beginning of the year, there have been 21 telephone scams in the capital alone. As a response, law enforcement officials have detained three individuals acting as "mules" or couriers in these schemes, with charges filed against two of them.

Popov emphasized that while there are no new types of fraud scenarios, the cooperation between police, other services, and the involvement of relatives and victims often culminates in financial losses. The elderly remain the primary victims of these scams, highlighting the urgency for younger generations to engage in conversations with their older relatives about potential risks.