Bulgaria Faces Surge in Phone Scams Targeting Elderly Population
Reports of phone scams are on the rise across Bulgaria, with recent months witnessing a notable increase in fraudulent calls, particularly targeting the elderly population, according to police analysis.
Chief Inspector Stefan Popov, head of the "Frauds" sector at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, revealed that since the beginning of the year, there have been 21 telephone scams in the capital alone. As a response, law enforcement officials have detained three individuals acting as "mules" or couriers in these schemes, with charges filed against two of them.
Popov emphasized that while there are no new types of fraud scenarios, the cooperation between police, other services, and the involvement of relatives and victims often culminates in financial losses. The elderly remain the primary victims of these scams, highlighting the urgency for younger generations to engage in conversations with their older relatives about potential risks.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 5% Increase In Tourists Since The Beginning Of The Winter Season
- » Sofia Emerges as Top Tourist Destination for Serbians This Weekend
- » Major Growth Areas for the Smartphone Sector 2024
- » Bulgaria's Economic Growth Slows Down In The Last Quarter Of 2023
- » Finance Minister Vassilev Confirms Bulgaria's 2025 Eurozone Entry Target
- » Bulgarian Farmers Stage Road Blockade on Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo Route Amid Ongoing Protests