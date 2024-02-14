David Cameron to Visit Bulgaria at Mariya Gabriel's Invitation

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, is set to arrive in Bulgaria today for a diplomatic visit, following an invitation extended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel.

Scheduled discussions between Cameron and Gabriel will encompass a wide range of topics spanning both bilateral and international issues of mutual concern.

During his visit, Cameron is expected to engage in meetings with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, along with various representatives from Bulgaria's executive and legislative branches.

The visit underscores the importance of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Bulgaria, offering an opportunity for constructive dialogue and collaboration on shared interests.

