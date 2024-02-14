Austria Mulls Extension of Border Controls Amid Migrant Influx

Austria is considering prolonging border controls with its Schengen neighbors due to the surge in migrant arrivals, announced Interior Minister Gerhard Karner during a press conference in Vienna alongside Bavarian counterpart Joachim Herrmann.

Karner emphasized that the temporary border controls might need to be extended as long as the European Union's external borders remain insecure. He underscored the necessity for continued vigilance, stating, "As long as the EU's external borders are not functioning, stationary border controls cannot be lifted."

Herrmann echoed Karner's sentiments, highlighting the failure of some European countries to comply with EU law regarding migrant registration. He stated that two-thirds of asylum seekers arriving in Germany had not been previously registered in other EU countries, indicating a systemic issue that requires attention.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the influx of migrants and the strain it places on border security and immigration systems across Europe.

In response to the proposed extension of border controls, Austria's far-right Freedom Party criticized Karner's approach, labeling it as mere theatrics. They demanded an immediate ban on asylum in light of the escalating situation.