Bulgarian Farmers Stage Road Blockade on Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo Route Amid Ongoing Protests

Farmers' protests in Bulgaria show no signs of abating as over 20 agricultural organizations demand an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. Their grievances center on allegations that Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev misled Denkov regarding the representativeness of branch organizations in the agrarian sector during negotiations that led to the signing of a memorandum.

Today, from 10:30 to 14:00, the Association of Agricultural Producers in Bulgaria plans to stage a road blockade on the main Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo route in the village of Polikraishte. The blockade aims to draw attention to the farmers' concerns and pressure the government for action.

Trucks will be stationed at the blockade site, and alternative routes will be provided for motorists to minimize disruption. However, the protest underscores the growing frustration within the agricultural community and the urgency for government intervention.

While there are no immediate plans to block border points such as "Ilinden-Exohi" and "Kulata-Promakhon," tensions remain high as farmers demand accountability and meaningful dialogue with government officials.