Bulgarian Government Set to Resign in March - The Date is Fixed

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced today that the Bulgarian government will resign on March 6, bringing clarity to the ongoing political situation. Denkov, speaking to reporters during a visit to the Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant (PSHP) "Belmeken", emphasized that negotiations with Mariya Gabriel regarding the future rotating cabinet are progressing smoothly.

While the appointment of the next foreign minister remains undecided, Denkov assured that discussions with Gabriel, a key figure in the negotiations, are proceeding without tension. Denkov underscored the alignment of their foreign policy objectives, highlighting the importance of maintaining contact with external partners to ensure that relevant perspectives are considered in future discussions.

Responding to queries about the timeline for concluding discussions with Gabriel on the composition of the rotating cabinet, Denkov remained noncommittal, stating that the process will unfold in due course.

"We will see how it will happen. What is fixed, on March 6, our government will resign," Denkov affirmed.

The announcement comes amid ongoing political deliberations and signals a pivotal moment in Bulgaria's political landscape as the country prepares for a transition in leadership.