Weather In Bulgaria On February 14: Significant Cloudiness Expected

During the night and tomorrow, we expect significant cloudiness and precipitation, with rain and snowfall in mountainous regions. In the afternoon and evening, the rain will stop from the west, the clouds will break up and decrease. The wind will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Minimum temperatures will range from 2° to 7°, while maximum temperatures will be from 6° to 11°. In Sofia, we expect a minimum temperature of around 2° and a maximum of around 6°.

Above the mountains, we expect significant cloudiness with snowfall, below 1000 meters – from rain. In the evening, precipitation from the west will weaken, and clouds will break up and decrease. The wind will be moderate to strong from the north. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 0°C, and at 2000 meters, around -5°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be significant, but there will be no precipitation. A moderate to strong northerly wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C. The temperature of the seawater will be between 7°C and 9°C. The sea swell will be 1-2 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:26 a.m. and sets at 5:56 p.m. The duration of the day is 10 hours and 30 minutes. The moon rises in Sofia at 9:46 a.m. and sets at 11:47 p.m. The moon phase is four days before the first quarter.

The atmospheric pressure will continue to rise, and in the evening, it will be higher than the average for the month.