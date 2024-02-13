Bulgarian Gymnast Boryana Kaleyn: №1 In The European Ranking!

Boryana Kaleyn, the European champion from Baku in 2023, is the Female Gymnast of the Year in the European Gymnastics ranking. This is the second distinction for the Bulgarian gymnast, who also claimed the top spot in 2021.

“I am thrilled to win this award again! It shows that I have many loyal fans in Bulgaria and worldwide who support me, for which I can only thank them. This is a great recognition of my hard work and that of my coaches! This award will be a huge motivation for me to keep trying to showcase different gymnastics on the carpet”, said Boryana Kaleyin for the Facebook page of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (BRGF).

At the European Championships in Baku, Kaleyn won team gold in the team event, silver in clubs, and bronze with hoop. She won in the team event at the World Championships in Valencia, along with silver medals in clubs and ribbon.