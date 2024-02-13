Bulgaria's PM Stands Firm Amidst Farmer Protests: Minister's Resignation Not Up for Negotiation

Politics | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Stands Firm Amidst Farmer Protests: Minister's Resignation Not Up for Negotiation Denkov (left) and Vatev (right)

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov of Bulgaria addressed the ongoing farmer protests, emphasizing that Minister Kiril Vatev's resignation is not a negotiable point. Denkov's stance comes amidst escalating tensions as farmers demand governmental action.

Denkov asserted, "What I hear today and yesterday as the resignation of Minister Vatev, this is not a basis for negotiations." He emphasized the need for additional requests to be presented clearly, allowing for discussions to shape agreements accordingly.

The prime minister defended the decision-making process, stating, "We reached a decision that I consider reasonable, they consider reasonable, and that's why we signed the agreement."

Earlier, Denkov declined a meeting with protesters gathered outside the Council of Ministers, as reported by representatives of agricultural associations who submitted a statement to the Ministry of Justice's office. The protesters' request remains unanswered, prompting frustration among demonstrators.

The protests intensified as 26 organizations, breaking away from grain farmers, continued to demand Minister Vatev's resignation. Today, they blocked traffic on a key boulevard in the capital, Sofia, where the Council of Ministers is located. Clashes erupted, with protesters attempting to storm the government building.

Among the main demands of the agricultural representatives is written guarantees from the government for immediate payment of state aid to sensitive sectors, matching previous financial allocations. Additionally, they call for national support to double the ceiling for this aid.

