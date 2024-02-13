New Rule: Campers Now Require Electronic Vignette in Bulgaria

Society | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 15:02
Bulgaria: New Rule: Campers Now Require Electronic Vignette in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Starting today (February 13), a significant change takes effect for campers in Bulgaria. The country's road agency announced that all campers, regardless of their mass, will now be required to purchase an electronic vignette. This adjustment comes as a result of amendments to the Law on Roads, which come into force today.

Previously, campers of the M1 category weighing under 3.5 tons were obligated to obtain a vignette, while those weighing over 3.5 tons had to pay a toll fee. However, with the new regulation, all campers will need to acquire an electronic vignette.

The prices for electronic vignettes for cars up to 3.5 tons, as well as for trailers or caravans attached to them, remain unchanged. The annual vignette costs BGN 87, quarterly is BGN 48, monthly is BGN 27, and weekly is BGN 13.

Notably, a separate electronic vignette for a trailer or caravan is only required if, when attached to the car, their combined weight exceeds 3.5 tons. Moreover, it's important to mention that the vignette for the car and for the trailer/caravan may have different durations.

