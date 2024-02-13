Charter Flight from Vienna Brings Migrants to Sofia

A charter flight from Vienna brought approximately 10 migrants to Sofia Airport.

Although the exact arrival time of the flight remains unconfirmed, reports from BNR suggest that the aircraft landed at Sofia Airport at 11:16 local time. Sources from the Ministry of the Interior clarified that the flight was routine and not out of the ordinary. The migrants onboard are those who have arrived in Bulgaria under the Dublin Regulation, which governs the handling of asylum seekers in the European Union.

Following their arrival, the migrants are expected to depart for Georgia from Sofia Airport, with the majority of them destined for return to that country.

Outside the airport, a small group of protestors gathered to voice their opposition to the return of migrants to Bulgaria. The presence of demonstrators underscores the contentious nature of migration issues and the diverse opinions held by members of the public.