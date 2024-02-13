Top 3 Destinations For Solo Travel From Wizz Air's Summer Schedule

Whether you're an experienced adventurer or looking to embark on your first solo journey, Wizz Air's extensive network connects you to the most desired European destinations.

Solo travel has gained popularity in recent years and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.1% until 2030, according to Solo Traveler. The study also indicates that more and more tourists are seeking the thrill of exploring the world in their way. 66% of the participants share that the reason for traveling solo is the opportunity to not have to accommodate anyone else. More than half of them plan two or more solo trips in 2024, with European destinations topping the list.

Due to the increasing popularity of this trend, Wizz Air, the fastest-growing airline in Europe and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, presents its top 3 destinations for solo adventures this summer, for long warm days dedicated to discovering new places, cultures, and cuisines. Tickets for accessible and convenient flights are available on wizzair.com and the mobile app, with prices starting from 58.99 BGN**.

Bari, Italy

Located in the heart of the Puglia region and considered one of the sunniest Italian cities with 332 hours of sunshine per month, Bari is a perfect choice for those who love to travel alone. The locals are known for their friendliness and helpfulness, and the layout of the city allows for easy walking without the need for public transportation. Wander through the narrow streets of the historic quarter, sample freshly caught seafood at the lively fish market, or stroll along the picturesque waterfront promenade, Lungomare di Bari. Wizz Air's summer schedule for flights to Bari is available on wizzair.com with tickets priced from 58.99 BGN**.

Larnaca, Cyprus

According to the Solo Traveler survey for 2023, solo travelers prefer nature and adventures over excursions in big cities. For them, Larnaca is the perfect choice. Known for its beautiful beaches near the Troodos Mountains, Larnaca attracts with its unique nature. Soak up the sun on the beautiful beaches of Finikoudes and Mackenzie, enjoy your own company, or simply stroll along the palm-lined promenade, dotted with cafes and restaurants. Wizz Air's summer schedule for flights to Larnaca is available on wizzair.com with tickets priced from 77.99 BGN**.

Nice, France

For those who travel solo because they want to meet new people (42% of respondents in the Solo Traveler survey for 2023), there is no better place than Nice with its numerous summer festivals, events, and street performances. Feel the vibrant atmosphere, visit the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (Musée d'Art Moderne et d'Art Contemporain) for a dose of inspiration, and stay for Bastille Day this summer to witness a fireworks light show. Wizz Air's summer schedule for flights to Nice is available on wizzair.com with tickets priced from 58.99 BGN**.

