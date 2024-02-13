US Development Finance Corporation Eyes Bulgaria's Energy Sector

Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Asen Vassilev, engaged in discussions with Scott Nathan, the executive director of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), during his visit to Washington. The talks revolved around potential investment opportunities in energy projects within Bulgaria, as well as collaboration on the North-South transport and energy connectivity initiative linking Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania.

A key focus of the meeting was DFC's participation in Bulgaria's gas storage expansion project in Chiren. Additionally, Vassilev and Nathan explored the potential for American involvement in renewable energy ventures, including wind farms, solar, and geothermal energy, along with investments in energy storage infrastructure.

Of particular interest was the discussion on leveraging Bulgaria's nuclear potential, particularly at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. The meeting in Washington provided a platform for strategic dialogue on enhancing Bulgaria's energy sector and fostering bilateral cooperation with the United States.

Minister Vassilev's participation in the 5th Southeast Europe & East Med conference, hosted by the Delphi Economic Forum, underscored Bulgaria's commitment to regional economic collaboration and showcased opportunities for investment and growth in the energy sector.