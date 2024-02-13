Sofia Mayor Proposes Overhaul: Calls for New Chief Architect

Mayor Vasil Terziev of Sofia has voiced his intention to usher in a new era for the capital city by seeking a replacement for the current chief architect, Zdravko Zdravkov, who has held the position since 2016. Terziev revealed plans to initiate a competition for the role once the municipality adopts its new organizational structure, emphasizing a commitment to revitalizing the city's architectural landscape.

In an interview with Nova TV, Mayor Terziev expressed determination to overcome challenges and drive progress despite obstacles encountered within the municipal council. Refusing to succumb to excuses, he underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, asserting that good ideas will prevail in the face of criticism.

Addressing concerns about Sofia's reputation and the need for decisive action, Terziev emphasized the imperative of prioritizing the city's interests over political maneuvering. He affirmed a commitment to upholding the municipality's responsibilities while navigating legal proceedings surrounding recent elections.

Reflecting on his administration's achievements, Terziev highlighted significant improvements in municipal services, including a notable increase in sidewalk cleaning and waste management efforts. Despite facing ongoing crises, he remains focused on implementing effective solutions and driving positive change for Sofia's residents.

As the municipality prepares for its next session on February 22, Terziev remains resolute in his dedication to serving the city's best interests and fostering a more transparent and efficient governance framework. With a focus on collaborative partnerships and strategic reforms, he aims to enhance the quality of life for all Sofia residents.

