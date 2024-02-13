Bulgarian Man's Fatal Crash in England: Drugs, Speed, and Stupidity

A harrowing incident on the A38 highway near Plymouth, South-West England, has left authorities and observers stunned as details emerge of a fatal crash involving a Bulgarian man, Borislav Zaraevski. According to reports by the "Mirror," the 27-year-old, allegedly a drug dealer from Varna, met his untimely demise after hurtling off the road at a staggering speed while filming himself behind the wheel.

The tragic event unfolded on October 2, 2022, when Zaraevski's vehicle careened off the highway and collided with a tree, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite the efforts of law enforcement and emergency responders, Zaraevski succumbed to "multiple trauma," as determined by the subsequent inquest into his death.

However, what makes this incident even more chilling is the revelation of substances found in Zaraevski's system. Post-mortem analysis uncovered alcohol levels above the legal limit, along with traces of amphetamine and cocaine, underscoring the role of intoxication in the fatal crash. The pathologist's report attributed a secondary cause of death to the consumption of alcohol and stimulants, further highlighting the lethal combination of drugs and high-speed driving.

Authorities pieced together the events leading up to the crash, with Zaraevski's phone yielding disturbing footage. A video captured moments before the incident depicted him driving at nearly 190 km/h, purportedly while under the influence of drugs. Shockingly, forensic analysis revealed that the footage was filmed mere meters away from the crash site, painting a tragic picture of reckless behavior.

Compounding the tragedy, Zaraevski's transient status on the Island adds another layer of complexity to the narrative. With no permanent residence, his presence in England raises questions about the circumstances leading to his fateful journey on that ill-fated day.