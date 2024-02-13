Bulgarian Athlete Mirela Demireva Became a Balkan Champion

Mirela Demireva won first place in the women's high jump at the Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul. The athlete managed to overcome a height of 1.89 meters on her second attempt, after successfully clearing heights of 1.80 meters, 1.83 meters, and 1.86 meters on her first attempt.

*Mirela Demireva is a silver Olympic medalist in the high jump from the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics.

After winning the gold medal, she attempted to meet the qualification standard for the World Championships in Rome. Despite coming very close with her third jump, she failed to clear the height of 1.97 meters. The Bulgarian athlete is determined to reach the World Championships and will not give up until she achieves this goal.

Bozhidar Saraboyukov and Plamena Mitkova won bronze medals in the long jump. Romanian athlete Daniela Stanciu achieved second place in the women's high jump with a height of 1.86 meters, while Greek athlete Panagiota Dosi placed third with the same result.