EU Urges Halt to Arms Supply to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called upon Israel's allies, particularly the United States, to cease arms supplies amidst escalating violence in Gaza. Borrell's bold stance comes in the wake of mounting casualties and humanitarian concerns stemming from Israeli military actions, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Highlighting US President Joe Biden's recent acknowledgment of the severity of Israel's military operations, Borrell questioned the logic of continuing arms provision in light of the escalating humanitarian crisis. His remarks, delivered during a news conference in Brussels alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), underscore a growing sentiment of international concern.

Borrell emphasized the urgent need for a reassessment of arms provisions in the face of mounting casualties and widespread devastation. The intensification of violence, particularly in Gaza's Rafah city, has prompted expressions of alarm from global leaders and human rights advocates alike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial directive to evacuate over a million Palestinians from Rafah ahead of an anticipated military operation drew sharp criticism from Borrell. Questioning the feasibility and ethics of such a mandate, Borrell condemned the potential humanitarian catastrophe that could unfold in the absence of international intervention.

Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis echoed Borrell's sentiments, attributing European complicity in the ongoing crisis to the sale of arms to Israel. Varoufakis decried the hypocrisy of European leaders, accusing them of perpetuating violence through arms sales while expressing nominal condemnation.

Echoing concerns raised by Borrell and Varoufakis, Volker Turk, the UN's human rights chief, cautioned against the dire consequences of an Israeli ground assault on Rafah. Turk warned of the catastrophic toll on civilian lives, particularly women and children, should the planned incursion proceed unchecked.