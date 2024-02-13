Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Spike: New Shelling Incident
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have surged once again, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of a deadly attack that claimed the lives of two soldiers and left several others injured. This accusation follows a similar claim made by Baku just a day prior, alleging that one of its soldiers had been wounded in a separate incident.
According to reports from Yerevan, Azerbaijani troops targeted Armenian positions in the vicinity of the village of Nerkin Hand, located in southwestern Armenia. The exchange of fire underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement that ostensibly ended the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has been seeking to forge a lasting peace treaty with Azerbaijan, finds himself navigating a delicate diplomatic landscape in the aftermath of Baku's military operation to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite efforts to broker peace, sporadic incidents of violence continue to jeopardize prospects for stability in the region.
