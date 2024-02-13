IT Recruitment in Poland - Successful Recruitment Solutions

There is a worldwide shortage of quality professionals. Every industry struggles with best talents shortage. The problem also applies to the IT industry, which is growing rapidly and has a huge impact on the development of other industries. The time to find high-class specialists and tech talents has increased a lot recently, and as you know, time costs money. That's why many companies decide not to search on their own, but entrust finding IT talent to recruiters in different countries and parts of the globe. IT Recruitment Poland is also offered by Sowelo, a recruitment agency in Krakow. Sounds like an ideal solution for your company if you are urgently in need of an IT specialist!

Time for a few words about headhunters from Sowelo. The recruitment agency is based in Poland, in Cracow. It has been providing recruitment services since 2007. Sowelo's team is made up of experienced talent hunters with many successful recruitment projects in Poland and abroad. The agency's offerings include IT Recruitment Poland, Executive Search, Employer Branding, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), IT Contracting, Recruitment Process Assessment and Talent Market Mapping. What is more, Sowelo specializes in recruitment in various areas, just to name a few like Robotic Process Automation, Software, Internet, Storage, Infrastructure, Networks, Security, Mobile and Consulting Services.

If you are looking for talents with the right qualifications, feel free to contact Sowelo. The agency guarantees to deliver to your company the best candidates with the right professional qualifications.

Innovative IT staffing solutions by Sowelo

Since the beginning of its operations Sowelo recruitment agency has already completed more than 1,600 recruitment projects for various clients from Poland and other countries. Clients are satisfied with the innovative recruitment strategies. They not waste time searching for talent, they can also always count on the recruiters' individual approach to each case. The cost of the project is determined individually. It depends on the clients' requirements for the candidates as well as on the position in the hierarchy of the organization.

Let us now give a little background on the services provided by Sowelo Consulting. The company offers potential clients free due diligence services, prepares an overall recruitment strategy, uses candidate databases (ATS), as well as positions the employer brand and advises its clients on the overall optimization of recruitment processes, organization of employee files and applicable labor laws.

The Executive Search service is aimed at identifying and contacting people with the qualifications and experience specified by the client. Interim Recruitment involves the appointment of a proven manager, experienced in his industry, to be employed on a short-term basis for a period of crisis or changes in the organization. Employer Branding, on the other hand, are all activities aimed at building a positive image of a given company in the labor market. Recruitment Process Outsourcing gives the opportunity to manage staff rotation. IT Contracting means matching the right employees to the right projects, and Talent Market Mapping is a service aimed at discovering all available candidates suitable for given positions.

The most effective IT Recruitment Poland specialists needed!

Sowelo is second to none when it comes to finding top talents. Among the many reasons why you should choose its team is the 3-6 month guarantee. If the candidate proposed by the agency does not meet the client's expectations or resigns from the position himself, Sowelo will provide another candidate at no additional cost. High quality services, time and money saving, wrong people hiring risk reduction and the possibility of individual selection of services tailored to each client's needs seem to be the most important benefits of cooperation with specialists in Poland.

Confirmation of the high quality of Sowelo's services is undoubtedly provided by numerous industry awards. The agency has already been honored twice with the title of Business Cheetah - in 2021 and 2023. This is an award for dynamically developing companies with a strong position in the market, as well as having reliable financial data. In 2020 Sowelo was included in the Friendly Recruitment Coalition. Since 2017. Sowelo Consulting has been a partner of the InHunt Group, an international network of headhunters, and in 2022 and 2023 the agency was recognized by the Clutch portal and ranked among the top 1,000 companies in the world.

Cooperation with Sowelo seems to be the best way to find top talents in Poland. Qualified candidates for mid to senior positions in various areas have already been hired as part of various recruitment projects, for example Team Leader - General Ledger, Senior Consultant - Audit, Senior Consultant - Risk Management, SOX Specialist and Financial Analyst. Thanks to its great market orientation the team has access to top talent in the Professional Services Sector (BPO/SSC) and successfully recruits managers and specialists in the area of finance, IT, human resources, marketing and investor relations.

Tech talents pool vs IT recruitment specialists in Poland

As it has already been mentioned, there are lots of positions Sowelo team has already recruited for. In addition to the IT Recruitment Poland service, its offerings include services targeting the IT/Telco, Renewable Energy, Professional Services and Finance and Banking industries. Booming energy industry and the shift toward renewable energy sources mean new job opportunities for skilled, experienced engineers, technicians, managers and directors from the energy sector in Poland and other countries. Find more details at https://sowelo.eu/services/it-recruitment-poland/

If you are looking for help attracting top talents or hiring the best developers, just reach out to Sowelo and expand your business cross the boundaries. You will soon realize that Poland is a promised land and it waits for being discovered. Enter the Polish market and cooperate with Polish recruiters from Krakow. Take advantage of their experience sourcing top talents in the country and hire the right candidates.

All in all, achieve your goals with experienced recruiters and join the companies provided with the best potential candidates.