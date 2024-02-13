Bulgarian Agricultural Organizations Rally: Minister's Removal Urged

Amidst a fervent outcry, 26 agricultural organizations will gather outside the Council of Ministers, demanding the immediate resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev. Defiant against government negotiations, these longstanding groups, boasting a collective 20 years of existence and employing over 300,000 individuals, assert their legitimacy.

At the forefront of the protest, representatives from key associations, including the "United Agricultural Producers," the National Association of Potato Producers, and others, outlined their grievances and detailed demands. Among their impassioned pleas were calls to double aid for the dairy, fruit, and vegetable sectors, eliminate restrictions on Ukrainian aid, waive taxes on subsidies, revise the strategic plan, and alleviate administrative burdens on farmers.

Forebodingly, one organizer warned that this protest would not remain peaceful, hinting at escalating actions if their voices go unheard. Should their demands continue to fall on deaf ears, plans are underway to expand protests to 25 major road junctions across the nation.

The intensity of the agricultural organizations' stance underscores the deep-seated frustrations within Bulgaria's farming community, signaling a turbulent road ahead for Minister Vatev and the government's agricultural policies.