The Port Of Burgas Closed Due To Strong Winds
According to information from the “Directorate Vessel Traffic Services Authority – Black Sea”, strong southerly winds with speeds of 15 to 20 m/s closed the port of Burgas.
Maneuvering of small and large vessels is prohibited. The sea swell is around four on the Beaufort scale. Once meteorological conditions normalize, the port will resume its operations. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow alert for strong winds in the Burgas region for today.
