Gunman Kills Three in Athens Office Shooting Before Taking His Own Life

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Athens today as a gunman, identified as a 70-year-old man of Egyptian origin, unleashed a deadly attack at the office of a shipping company. The assailant, who had been terminated from his employment, reportedly entered the building armed with a shotgun, leading to a harrowing ordeal for those present.

According to Greek police, the gunman initiated the assault by opening fire at the office, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. Subsequently, the shooter barricaded himself in the building's basement before ultimately taking his own life. The motive behind the attack is believed to be revenge, stemming from the assailant's dismissal from the company, as reported by ERT.

Eyewitnesses recounted chilling moments as the assailant confronted his former colleagues, stating, "I have come to clarify and solve our problem." Amidst the chaos, law enforcement officers and a specialized counter-terrorism team engaged in negotiations with the gunman, successfully extracting two individuals from the premises before his self-inflicted demise.

Fortunately, two women managed to evade harm by seeking refuge in a locked toilet during the ordeal. As investigations into the incident unfold, authorities are gathering testimonies from witnesses to piece together the sequence of events and shed light on the assailant's background and intentions.

Preliminary reports suggest that the attacker circumvented the main entrance and gained access to the building through the parking lot, catching authorities off-guard. The police were alerted to the unfolding crisis approximately 20 minutes past 10:00 am local time.