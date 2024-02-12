Weather In Bulgaria On February 13: Cloudy And Rainy In Some Areas

During the night, predominantly cloudy weather with occasional breaks in the clouds is expected over western regions. Rainfall is anticipated mainly in the eastern part of the country. The wind will be weak to moderate, initially from the southwest before shifting to the northwest after midnight. Minimum temperatures will range between 3°C and 8°C, with around 4°C in Sofia. Tomorrow, the cloud cover will be significant. In the morning hours, visibility may be reduced in some areas of Southern Bulgaria. Rainfall will persist before noon in southeastern regions, while weak rain showers may occur in isolated areas of the country during the afternoon. The wind will be moderate, temporarily strong from the northwest in the Danubian Plain. Maximum temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C, with around 10°C in Sofia.

Above the mountains, cloud cover will be significant. Snowfall is expected, while below 1200 meters it will be rain. The wind will be moderate to strong from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, and at 2000 meters - around -1°C.

Above the Black Sea, there will be substantial cloudiness. Mainly in its southern regions, there will be rainfall. The wind will blow moderately from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C. The water temperature in the sea will be between 7°C and 9°C. The sea swell will be 1-2 on the Beaufort scale.

The sun rises in Sofia at 7:27 a.m. and sets at 5:55 p.m. The day lasts 10 hours and 28 minutes. The moon rises at 9:23 p.m. and sets at 10:30 p.m. The Moon phase: three days after the new moon.

The atmospheric pressure will continue to rise, reaching levels higher than usual for this month in the evening.