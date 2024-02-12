Internal Fractures Unveiled: Turmoil Grips Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party

The Bulgarian "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party is facing internal turmoil, with recent events shedding light on fundamental divisions within the party beyond mere political disagreements. The rift within the party became apparent during the election of the chairman of the municipal council in Sofia, leading to the exclusion of several prominent members, including former deputy Nikolay Drenchev.

Drenchev, who was ousted during the chairman election, highlighted significant ideological differences within "Vazrazhdane." He criticized the party's approach, stating that it tends to adopt radical positions akin to extreme opposition rather than fostering diverse opinions within the party.

The abruptness with which decisions are made within the party, according to Drenchev, is concerning, suggesting a lack of thoughtful consideration. He specifically called out Deyan Nikolov, the chairman of the party's advisory group in Sofia, for his alleged lack of familiarity with the party's statutes.

The exclusion of Drenchev and other representatives came shortly after Tsvetomir Petrov was elected as the head of the Sofia Municipal Council. This move raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the party's internal processes.

Drenchev expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the exclusions were carried out, highlighting the lack of adherence to the party's statutes. He emphasized the need for a more structured and inclusive approach to decision-making within "Vazrazhdane."

Moreover, Drenchev raised concerns about the nomination process for municipal councilors, suggesting that certain appointments were made without proper vetting or consensus-building. He lamented the personal attacks he faced following his exclusion from the party but expressed optimism about his future prospects as an independent deputy.