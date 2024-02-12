Bulgarian Farmers Plan New Protest - Find Out When

Farmers in Bulgaria have announced plans for a protest scheduled for Tuesday following their objections to an agreement reached between the Ministry of Agriculture and certain farming representatives. The disagreement centers around aid for the agricultural sector, with farmers calling for the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev.

Twelve farming organizations expressed their dissatisfaction with the agreement signed on Sunday, stating that the signatories lacked legitimacy compared to themselves. Boyko Sinapov, chairman of "United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders," addressed the media on behalf of the protesting farmers, declaring that Tuesday's protest in front of the government building would not be peaceful. While details of the protest were not provided, Sinapov emphasized that he and his colleagues would take responsibility for their actions.

The planned protest in Bulgaria echoes similar demonstrations across Europe, where farmers are demanding increased aid and reductions in environmental regulations imposed by Brussels.