Borrell: NATO Cannot Be Subject to Trump's Political Whims

World » EU | February 12, 2024, Monday // 12:17
Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, has criticized former US President Donald Trump's recent remarks regarding NATO, asserting that the alliance cannot be subject to the whims of individual leaders. Borrell's comments come in response to Trump's statement at a campaign rally in South Carolina, where he suggested that NATO's actions could be influenced by the mood of the US president.

"NATO cannot be a military alliance 'on the map' that depends on the sense of humor of the President of the United States at the time," Borrell remarked, emphasizing the need for consistency and seriousness in NATO's operations. He dismissed Trump's comments as election campaign rhetoric, stating, "I'm not going to waste my time commenting on every stupid idea that comes up during this election campaign in the United States."

Trump's remarks at the rally centered on his past interactions with a NATO leader, where he allegedly threatened to "encourage" Russia to act freely if the NATO member did not increase defense spending.

Borrell's statement underscores the significance of NATO as a stable and reliable alliance, independent of individual leaders' sentiments. As discussions surrounding NATO's role and responsibilities continue, Borrell's remarks serve as a reminder of the alliance's enduring importance in maintaining global security and stability.

