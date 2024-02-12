US and Iraq Resume Talks on Troop Withdrawal Amid Rising Tensions

The United States and Iraq have reopened discussions regarding the reduction of US-led coalition forces stationed in Iraq, with recent retaliatory strikes and escalating tensions shaping the dialogue, according to the Associated Press.

In response to recent attacks in Iraq and Syria, including one that targeted a senior commander of the Kataib Hezbollah group, which the US accuses of targeting American troops, the talks aim to address the presence of coalition troops that have been combating the Islamic State group for years.

The negotiations on troop withdrawal come after an agreement reached in August between Iraq and the US to initiate discussions on reducing the number of coalition forces in the country.

Presently, there are approximately 2,500 US troops stationed in Iraq, and any withdrawal will be contingent upon the prevailing security conditions and the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces, as stated by the Iraqi government in a social media announcement.

The Iraqi authorities emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful dialogue throughout the negotiations to pave the way for new bilateral relations, underscoring the need to preserve the calm tone of the discussions.