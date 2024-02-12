Bulgaria: Man Breaches Restraining Order, Threatens to Set Woman and Baby on Fire

A disturbing incident unfolded in Sliven, Bulgaria, as a woman and her two-year-old son faced a terrifying ordeal when her ex-boyfriend, the child's biological father, doused them with gasoline. The woman, who remains unnamed for privacy reasons, revealed that the attacker had a restraining order against him for harassing and threatening her.

Recalling the harrowing experience, the victim recounted the moment when the aggressor threatened to set them alight with a lighter fluid. She expressed gratitude to a passerby who intervened and alerted the authorities amidst the chaos.

The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old from the village of Samuilovo, had been living with the victim for some time before their separation. Following persistent harassment, the woman sought legal protection and obtained a restraining order on January 11, issued by the Regional Court in Sliven. The order prohibited the man from approaching her, her residence, or her usual places of visitation within a 50-meter radius.

Despite the legal constraints, the assailant ambushed the woman in front of her house, demanding to accompany her to a nursery. When she refused, he forcibly entered her vehicle. Once near the kindergarten, he unleashed the terrifying assault, dousing both the woman and her child with gasoline, saturating the car's interior.

Prompt intervention by witnesses led to the assailant's apprehension by law enforcement officers who arrived swiftly at the scene. Further investigation revealed that the perpetrator, who has a criminal record, was also facing charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of narcotics.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Sliven confirmed that the suspect's actions constituted a grave violation of the restraining order, raising questions about the enforcement of such protective measures. Authorities are now pursuing legal action against the assailant for his egregious conduct, which endangered the lives of the victim and her child.