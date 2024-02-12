Republicans Slam Trump on NATO Threat

World | February 12, 2024, Monday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Republicans Slam Trump on NATO Threat @Wikimedia Commons

Former US President Donald Trump faced backlash from some of his former Republican allies after suggesting that NATO member countries falling behind in financial contributions might not receive protection from a potential Russian attack. Reuters reported on the response from prominent Republicans, highlighting concerns over Trump's remarks and their implications for US foreign policy.

Chris Christie, a former presidential candidate, criticized Trump's statement, asserting that it indicated he was not running for president of the United States. Other Republican figures, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Senator Lindsey Graham, expressed disagreement with Trump's comments, emphasizing the importance of standing united against Russian aggression.

Trump's remarks, made during a rally in South Carolina, drew condemnation from the White House and Western officials. The failure of many NATO countries to meet defense spending criteria has long been a point of contention within the alliance, with only a fraction of members meeting the recommended 2 percent of GDP expenditure on defense.

Nikki Haley stressed the need to avoid siding with Russia and condemned any aggression against NATO members. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham disagreed with Trump's approach, emphasizing that Russia had not attacked any countries during Trump's presidency and that the US remained committed to its NATO obligations.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis criticized Trump's aides for allegedly failing to clarify the US's obligations as a NATO member, while Senator Rand Paul labeled Trump's remarks as "stupid," according to Politico.

