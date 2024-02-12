Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas after a very tense game against the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25:22. The wide receiver Mecole Hardman became the big hero for Kansas as he caught the championship pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By the end of the first half of the game, the play was dominated by strong defensive performances from both teams. With the score at 10:3 in favor of San Francisco, the point difference came from a touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey. This unexpected moment occurred after a pass, not from the 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, but from the wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

In the third quarter of the game, however, Kansas City made a turnaround by scoring 10 unanswered points. In the last two minutes of the game, both teams exchanged a field goal each, which made the score 19:19, and thus regular time ended.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished the game with the final touchdown, securing the victory for them. He finished the game with 34 completed passes out of 46 attempts for a total of 333 yards. His opponent, Brock Purdy, played a flawless game but only managed to score one touchdown with a single pass. Purdy completed 23 out of 38 attempts for a total of 255 yards.