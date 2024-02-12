Dog Owners in Sofia Face a Fine for Off-Leash Pets

Dog owners in Sofia are being reminded of the strict regulations governing pet ownership in the city, with fines of BGN 100 (EUR 50) for walking dogs without a leash or failing to carry the animal's passport. The Sofia Inspectorate emphasizes that repeat violations will incur increased penalties.

Under the regulations, every dog owner must keep their pet on a leash during walks, carry its passport, and ensure that the animal is microchipped and vaccinated against rabies, with up-to-date registration at the district administration.

However, the requirement for a muzzle applies only to dogs proven to be aggressive.

Dr. Bozhidara Gincheva, Head of Sector at the Sofia Inspectorate, reports that last year, more than 2,900 pet owners were checked, with 200 found in violation. Common infractions included walking dogs without a leash or passport, as well as incidents involving bites to other animals or people. Despite this, Dr. Gincheva notes that many dog owners have adapted to the regulations, with increased compliance observed in carrying passport photos, microchipping, and rabies vaccination.

It is emphasized that pets should only be allowed off-leash in designated dog-walking areas, with park inspections ongoing to enforce these rules.