World | February 12, 2024, Monday // 09:24
Bulgaria: Houthis Suspected in Attack on Greek Ship

Reports from British maritime security company Ambrey reveal that a Greek bulk carrier, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was targeted by two missiles in separate incidents in the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The vessel's crew reported being unharmed, with the ship continuing its course toward its next port destination.

Details of the attack emerged from various sources, including Reuters, the Associated Press, and AFP, though the specific identity of the ship has not been disclosed. The incidents occurred within the operational area of Yemeni Houthi rebels, according to BTA reports.

The attack underscores heightened tensions in the region, with maritime vessels facing increased risks of hostile actions. The safety of commercial shipping lanes, particularly in strategic chokepoints like the Bab el Mandeb Strait, remains a significant concern.

