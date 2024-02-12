From Today: Bulgarian Traffic Police Introduce New Mobile Cameras for Enhanced Road Monitoring

Starting today, drivers across Bulgaria will face increased scrutiny on the roads as the traffic police roll out new mobile cameras for monitoring traffic violations. These advanced speed control devices will be deployed across 20 regional directorates, targeting high-traffic areas and accident-prone sections of the road network.

The introduction of these state-of-the-art cameras aims to address two pressing issues: reducing the number of accidents caused by speeding and tackling the problem of drug-impaired driving. In addition to monitoring speeding violations, the new machines will also facilitate blood testing for drivers suspected of operating vehicles under the influence of drugs.

With road safety being a top priority, the Ministry of the Interior plans to further enhance enforcement measures by introducing four additional devices for drug testing in the coming months. By taking decisive action against reckless driving behaviors, authorities hope to improve road safety and prevent serious accidents.