Israeli Forces Execute Daring Hostage Rescue in Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant praised a successful rescue mission in Gaza, where two hostages were freed from Hamas captivity amid ongoing airstrikes, according to the Times of Israel. The operation, which unfolded overnight, marked the second such rescue since October 7.

Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Norberto Louis Har, 70, abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in October, were safely retrieved and taken to Tel Hashomer Medical Complex, stated the military. The intricate rescue operation in Gaza's Rafah neighborhood involved a joint effort between the IDF, Shin Bet security service, and the Special Police Unit.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described the operation's complexity, emphasizing the clandestine approach taken to reach the hostages amidst challenging conditions. Forces faced gunfire while extracting the hostages to safety, resulting in one soldier sustaining minor injuries and no fatalities.

In response to Hamas attacks that led to the kidnapping and killing of civilians in October 2023, Israel launched airstrikes targeting significant sites in southern Gaza. US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure civilian safety during the operation. Netanyahu affirmed the need for a Rafah offensive while facilitating safe passage for civilians.

Argentine President Javier Milei expressed gratitude for the hostages' release, acknowledging the efforts of Israeli security forces. During his recent visit to Israel, Milei reiterated his plea for the hostages' release and condemned Hamas terrorism.