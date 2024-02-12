Bulgarian Farmers Divided: Protests Erupt Over Agriculture Agreement

As tensions simmer in Bulgaria's agricultural sector, a divide emerges among farmers following the signing of an agreement with authorities. While some have opted for dialogue, others are staging roadblocks across the country, signaling ongoing discontent.

The recently brokered agreement, finalized last night, outlines the categorization of farms into three tiers based on size and proposes an annual rate per hectare, to be disbursed in two installments. However, dissatisfaction lingers among a segment of the industry, labeling the agreement as a betrayal. Twenty-six agricultural organizations are slated to issue a statement articulating their dissent and detailing their demands.

Central to the dissent is the call for the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev. Despite efforts to ease tensions through dialogue, discontent persists, with farmers expressing frustration over unmet demands and alleged lack of transparency in negotiations.

Protests have proliferated across more than 50 locations nationwide, with demonstrators from various agricultural organizations demanding substantive legislative changes and reforms. Calls for administrative burden reduction and reconsideration of green policies dominate the discourse, with farmers decrying impractical requirements and advocating for sustainable practices.

Amidst the unrest, accusations of exclusion and betrayal have been levied by dissenting factions against those involved in negotiation processes. Farmers assert that decisions impacting their livelihoods should not be made solely by select organizations, calling for broader representation and transparency.

Despite divergent opinions, efforts to find common ground persist. However, technical adjustments to the agreement are deemed necessary before finalization, underscoring the complexity of addressing multifaceted grievances within the agricultural community.