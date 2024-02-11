Weather In Bulgaria On February 12: Heavy Rain And Strong Winds - Orange and Yellow Alerts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 11, 2024, Sunday // 23:39
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On February 12: Heavy Rain And Strong Winds - Orange and Yellow Alerts @Pexels

The National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather alerts for Monday, warning of heavy rain and strong winds in several regions across Bulgaria.

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for Kardzhali and Smolyan, while a yellow alert for strong winds applies to 10 administrative regions: Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen, and Yambol. Additionally, Haskovo will experience heavy rainfall.

The forecast for Monday indicates mostly cloudy weather with rain showers expected in many areas, particularly in southwestern Bulgaria. Strong southerly winds are anticipated over the eastern half of the country, while winds will be weaker to moderate in the west. Temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 10°C for lows and between 12°C and 17°C for highs, with temperatures around 6°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be mostly cloudy with rain showers and strong southerly winds. Highs along the coast are expected to range from 13°C to 17°C, with seawater temperatures between 7°C and 9°C. Sea waves are forecasted to reach 3-4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloudy skies with snow showers are anticipated, with significant snowfall expected in the Rila-Rhodope region. Strong southwesterly winds are forecasted for the morning, becoming moderate northwesterly in the afternoon. Highs at 1,200 meters are expected to be around 6°C, dropping to about 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather alert, heavy rain, strong winds
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria