Weather In Bulgaria On February 12: Heavy Rain And Strong Winds - Orange and Yellow Alerts

The National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather alerts for Monday, warning of heavy rain and strong winds in several regions across Bulgaria.

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for Kardzhali and Smolyan, while a yellow alert for strong winds applies to 10 administrative regions: Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen, and Yambol. Additionally, Haskovo will experience heavy rainfall.

The forecast for Monday indicates mostly cloudy weather with rain showers expected in many areas, particularly in southwestern Bulgaria. Strong southerly winds are anticipated over the eastern half of the country, while winds will be weaker to moderate in the west. Temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 10°C for lows and between 12°C and 17°C for highs, with temperatures around 6°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be mostly cloudy with rain showers and strong southerly winds. Highs along the coast are expected to range from 13°C to 17°C, with seawater temperatures between 7°C and 9°C. Sea waves are forecasted to reach 3-4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloudy skies with snow showers are anticipated, with significant snowfall expected in the Rila-Rhodope region. Strong southwesterly winds are forecasted for the morning, becoming moderate northwesterly in the afternoon. Highs at 1,200 meters are expected to be around 6°C, dropping to about 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.