Bulgarian Politics: GERB Leads by Over 6% in Latest Poll as "Vazrazhdane" Loses Ground

According to the latest poll conducted jointly by bTV and "Market Links," if elections were held today in Bulgaria, the GERB party would lead by more than 6% over We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB).

The survey, conducted among 1016 individuals over 18 years of age from January 26 to February 4, reveals that 23.8% of voters would choose GERB, making it the top choice. Following closely behind is WCC-DB with 17.2%.

Notably, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has garnered 12.1% support, displacing "Vazrazhdane" from its previous third position. "Vazrazhdane" now holds 9.9% of the vote. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) follows with 8.5%, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) is on the brink of entering the National Assembly with 3.8%.

Compared to the previous survey in December, GERB's support has seen a slight increase, while WCC-DB's remains relatively stable. However, "Vazrazhdane" continues to decline, dropping from 11.1% in December to 9.9% in this survey.

The survey also gauged public sentiment regarding the country's situation, with 46% expressing dissatisfaction. However, 37% view the current state of affairs positively, while 17% remain neutral.

Regarding expectations for a smooth transition of power between GERB and WCC-DB, 43% are optimistic, while 40% are skeptical.

In terms of leadership approval ratings, President Rumen Radev leads with 40%, followed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel at 28%. GERB leader Boyko Borissov and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov both stand at 24% approval.

Among other party leaders, Slavi Trifonov and Kostadin Kostadinov have equal approval ratings of 17%. Meanwhile, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova and Democratic Bulgaria co-chairman Hristo Ivanov both stand at 14%.

Overall, confidence in the National Assembly is declining gradually, with parliament remaining a battleground for political clashes. However, there has been a slight uptick in approval for the government.