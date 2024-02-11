Bulgaria Braces for High Winds: Yellow and Orange Alerts Across the Country

Bulgaria is gearing up for a bout of turbulent weather as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issues warnings for high winds across the nation. With an orange alert for strong winds in eight regions and a yellow alert for most others, citizens are urged to prepare for adverse conditions.

The orange warning, indicating particularly intense winds, is in effect for Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas, Shumen, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, and Gabrovo. Meanwhile, the rest of the country, except for Vidin and Pleven, is under a yellow alert. In Blagoevgrad and Smolyan, the yellow warning also extends to rain.

According to forecasts from the NIMH, atmospheric pressure will remain notably lower than usual for this time of year. Today's weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy, with rainfall likely in parts of southern Bulgaria, becoming more significant as the day progresses and continuing into Monday night in the Rilo-Rhodope region. Northwestern Bulgaria may also experience evening rain, albeit of a weaker intensity. Winds, particularly from the south, will pick up strength, ranging from strong to stormy across much of the country.

Despite the turbulent conditions, temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively warm for February, with highs ranging from 14°C to 19°C and around 16°C in Sofia.

In mountainous areas, cloudy skies are anticipated with precipitation, including rain in lower elevations and snow at higher altitudes. A strong and stormy south-southwest wind is expected to sweep across these regions, with temperatures hovering around 8°C at 1200 meters and about 2°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, although precipitation is not expected. However, a robust and gale-force wind from the south-southwest will buffet the coastline. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 13°C to 18°C, while the sea temperature remains chilly at 7°C to 8°C.