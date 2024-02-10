"Vazrazhdane" Plans Blockade of Border Checkpoints Over Rejected Leva Referendum

In response to the Constitutional Court's rejection of the proposed referendum to preserve the Bulgarian lev, the "Vazrazhdane" party has announced plans for blockades at three key border checkpoints: "Lesovo," "Yovkovo," and "Ruse."

The party, led by Kostadin Kostadinov, cites multiple grievances as reasons for the protest, including opposition to the closure of enterprises in the Maritsa basin and concerns over Bulgaria's energy sovereignty.

Additionally, "Vazrazhdane" expresses objections to the construction of offshore wind turbines, fearing adverse impacts on the fishing industry and tourism.

Furthermore, the party voices concerns about Bulgaria's transformation into a migrant-inhabited territory, adding another layer to their protest.

Already, protesters have gathered at the "Yovkovo" and "Lesovo" border crossings, signaling the beginning of what could be a significant demonstration.

