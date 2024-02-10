"Bulgarian Posts" Resumes Shipments to Israel
Society | February 10, 2024, Saturday // 11:10
Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com
Starting today, "Bulgarian Posts" is resuming the acceptance of all types of postal and courier (Express Mail Service - EMS) shipments to Israel, the state company announced, BTA reported.
The acceptance of parcels from Israel was suspended on October 23, 2023, due to canceled flights of the air carriers and the impossibility of dispatching the parcels, the press center of "Bulgarian Posts" announced at the time.
