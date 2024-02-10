Fatal Plane Crash on Florida Highway Leaves Two Dead

February 10, 2024
Bulgaria: Fatal Plane Crash on Florida Highway Leaves Two Dead

Tragedy struck on Friday afternoon as a small plane crashed on a Florida highway, resulting in the loss of two lives, as reported by Fox News, confirmed by the Collier County Sheriff's Office. The aircraft involved was identified as a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet, which had five individuals on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The ill-fated journey began when the plane departed from Ohio State University Airport around 1 p.m. ET, as disclosed by FOX 35. However, the flight took a devastating turn when the pilot declared an emergency landing request at Naples Airport, the intended destination, shortly after 3 p.m. ET, citing a dual engine failure.

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes and causing disruptions in northbound traffic, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency responders swiftly mobilized to the scene, with both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board slated to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

