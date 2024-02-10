Bulgarian Farmers Call Off Protests After Government Agreement

Farmers across Bulgaria have decided to end their protest actions following fruitful negotiations with government officials. The National Grain Producers Association Chair, Iliya Prodanov, announced the decision after a meeting with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Agriculture and Food Minister Kiril Vatev.

Prodanov revealed that understanding has been reached on the main points outlined in the farmers' declaration, and an agreement between industry representatives and the Prime Minister will be drafted for approval by all parties concerned.

Bulgarian Agrarian Chamber Chair, Kostadin Kostadinov, emphasized the importance of maintaining last year's tax rates for sensitive sectors and proposed initiating legislation to review relevant laws.

Tsvetan Tsekov of the Fruit and Vegetables Branch Chamber outlined a long-term vision for Bulgarian agriculture, aiming to ensure its integrity, development, and revival amid forthcoming challenges.

Prime Minister Denkov clarified that funds for agricultural support will be allocated from the budgets of the Agriculture and Food Ministry and State Fund Agriculture, eliminating the need to reallocate funds from other sectors.

Regarding financial support, Denkov explained that smaller producers farming up to 300 hectares of land will not need to prove losses, while larger farmers will have to provide income statements to qualify for support.

The agreement ensures that smaller farmers receive the most support, followed by medium-sized ones, with larger farmers receiving the least. An aid ceiling will be established based on the overall assessment.

The Council of Ministers announced that the agreement will be formally signed on Monday, marking a positive outcome for both farmers and the government.