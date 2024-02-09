Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Clouds Increase, Rain Showers Expected

As February 10 approaches, weather patterns across Bulgaria are set to shift, with clouds thickening from the west. Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will prevail, bringing warmth across the region. High temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 22°C, with slightly cooler conditions around 17°C in Sofia. Overnight lows will hover between 4°C and 9°C, dropping to around 0°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will see a mix of medium to high clouds, accompanied by moderate to strong southwesterly winds. Temperatures along the coast will range from 14°C to 20°C, with sea water temperatures between 7°C and 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloud cover will increase and thicken, accompanied by strong southwesterly winds. Highs are forecasted to reach around 12°C at 1,200 meters altitude, and approximately 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Moving into February 11, conditions remain relatively warm but mostly cloudy across the country. Some regions may experience rain showers, particularly in the eastern areas. South-southwesterly winds will persist, potentially strengthening near the northern mountain slopes. High temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C, with overnight lows between 7°C and 12°C.