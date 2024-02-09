Bulgarian Border Ship Rescues 44 Migrants Near Lesvos

Off the coast of Lesvos, the Bulgarian border ship "Balchik" has rescued 44 migrants, including 10 children, who were in distress. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the successful rescue, which took place on Wednesday morning following a distress signal.

Promptly responding to the call for help, the crew of the "Balchik" initiated a search and rescue operation, deploying two onboard boats to locate and retrieve the migrants. The rescued individuals, all of whom claimed to be from Afghanistan and were found to be undocumented, were safely brought aboard the ship.

Upon reaching the port of Mytilini on Lesvos, the migrants were disembarked and handed over to the Greek Coast Guard for further processing and assistance. The swift and effective response by the Bulgarian border authorities underscores the ongoing efforts to address challenges at sea and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals attempting perilous crossings.

The rescue operation coincides with Bulgaria's participation in the joint operation "Poseidon 2024," led by Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency. Until March 20, the "Balchik" will remain actively engaged in this collaborative effort aimed at enhancing maritime security and addressing irregular migration in the region.