Bulgarian Socialist Party Revokes Support from Municipal Councilors in Sofia

Following deliberations, the BSP leadership unequivocally distanced itself from the actions of the councilors, thereby withdrawing political trust from them.

The repercussions of this decision are significant: the councilors no longer represent BSP but solely themselves, assuming personal responsibility for their actions within the SMC. Moreover, corresponding party penalties are set to be imposed at the forthcoming meeting of the National Council.

The pivotal decision to revoke support stemmed from the councilors' failure to adhere to decision 134, issued on January 20, 2024, by the BSP's National Council. This directive explicitly mandated the nomination of Diana Tonova for the position of Chairperson of the Metropolitan Municipal Council and instructed BSP councilors to vote exclusively for Tonova's candidacy during the election for SMC chairman.

However, contrary to the party's directive, the councilors opted to support the candidate from the We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia (WCC-DB-SS) coalition, triggering BSP's censure. In response, BSP-Sofia defended their actions, asserting that their support for the election of a temporary SMC chairman was a conscientious decision aligned with the party's commitment to effective governance.

Highlighting their dedication to serving the citizens of Sofia, BSP-Sofia emphasized the imperative of prioritizing municipal functionality over protracted legal disputes. Despite facing criticism, they underscored their unwavering commitment to responsible governance and vowed to continue working diligently for the betterment of the city.